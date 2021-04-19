Annual top-up can help you double your mutual fund investment

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mutual Fund Calculator: When an investor starts any investment plan, its major objective is to grow one's money at such a pace that can help him or her meet its investment goal. To meet long-term investment goal, mutual fund investments are fast growing as it allows an earning individual to investment in monthly mode via Systematic Investment Plan (SIP). According to tax and investment experts, mutual fund SIP helps an investor to accumulate fund for long-term goals like retirement fund, child marriage, higher education of the child, etc. However, they cautioned the investor to maintain the discipline and continue investing in SIP mode without getting bothered by the market movement.

Mutual Fund Calculator: When an investor starts any investment plan, its major objective is to grow one's money at such a pace that can help him or her meet its investment goal. To meet long-term investment goal, mutual fund investments are fast growing as it allows an earning individual to investment in monthly mode via Systematic Investment Plan (SIP). According to tax and investment experts, mutual fund SIP helps an investor to accumulate fund for long-term goals like retirement fund, child marriage, higher education of the child, etc. However, they cautioned the investor to maintain the discipline and continue investing in SIP mode without getting bothered by the market movement.

So, let's assume an investor invests ₹6,000 per month in mutual funds SIP for 30 years assuming. Then assuming 12 per cent annual return the mutual fund calculator suggests that the investor will ₹2,11,79,483.

View Full Image Source: Groww SBI Mutual Fund Calculator Click on the image to enlarge

Out of this ₹2,11,79,483 the investor will get ₹1,90,19,483 interest on one's money while its net investment over the period will be ₹21,60,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Kartrik Jhavewri, Director — Wealth Management at Transcend Consultants said that investing same ₹6,000 per month in mutual funds SIP for 30 years is not advisable as one's income grows after a regular period. He advised the mutual fund investor to increase the investment amount in sync with one's annual income or say 10 per cent. Jhaveri was of the view that it will have big impact on the net maturity amount one would be getting at the time of redemption.

View Full Image Source: Piggy Mutual Fund SIP Step-up Calculator Click on the image to enlarge

Out of this ₹4,80,75,434 maturity amount in mutual fund step-up plan, one's net investment over the period will be ₹1,18,43,570 and the net interest earned is ₹3,62,31,864. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So, it's advisable to invest with step-up mode as it helps the investor get benefit of increase in one's income by increasing the investment amount.