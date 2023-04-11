Annuity in NPS: How to choose the right annuity for a regular income?

In NPS, a subscriber must use at least 40 per cent of the corpus to buy an annuity. From the corpus of NPS, 60% can be withdrawn as a lump sum after retirement, and the rest 40%, is invested in any annuity scheme of the subscribers choice and is paid back by way of pension to the subscriber. In case of premature exit before reaching the age of 60 (or before retirement) , NPS subscribers will have to invest 80 per cent of the corpus to get the annuity scheme. Although all amount invested and the capital gains from the investments in NPS are tax-free on withdrawal, the amount paid as pension will be added to your income and taxed as per the income tax slab applicable to you.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}