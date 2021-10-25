Annuity options you can consider before planning your retirement

Who should buy: Retirement is when one’s earning capacity is low or nil, yet the living expenses continue, more so when you have dependents, including spouse and children. This is where a joint-life annuity option helps," said Kalsi. The plan ensures that you receive a regular income throughout your life, and on death, your spouse will receive an annuity throughout his/her life. Furthermore, joint-life annuity also comes with a return of purchase price option, which is again a very relevant feature as on the death of both the annuitants, the nominee gets the purchase price.