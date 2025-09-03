Is part of an annuity payout exempt from tax?

Is there an exclusion ratio in an annuity? I read that the annuity payment received every year is not fully taxable. We have to apply the exclusion ratio, which is to be given by the company that is providing this annuity. And based on that, the annuity amount has to be divided into taxable and non-taxable. Is this true? This provision is available in the US IRS. Is this provision available in the Indian tax system?

–Vikraman

It is assumed that the annuity payment in your query refers to the periodic annuity received from the pension fund set up by an employer or otherwise, excluding the government.

Where the annuity is received from a fund set up by the employer or the former employer, it is taxable as ‘Income from Salaries’. A standard deduction (up to ₹75,000 or ₹50,000, subject to the tax regime opted) is available against overall salary income (including such annuity income). Where the annuity is received from any other pension fund (i.e. not via employer), the periodic annuity received is taxable as ‘Income from Other Sources’. In both cases, this income is taxable at the applicable slab rates of the individual for the respective tax year.

However, tax exemptions are available towards commuted pension (when provided by the fund), subject to specified conditions. In employer pension funds, the commuted value of the pension that an employee is normally entitled to receive is subject to an exemption of 50% (if no gratuity is received) or one-third (if gratuity is received).

Such commuted value of pension is determined based on the age of the recipient, the state of health, the rate of interest and the officially recognized tables of mortality.

Other pension funds For other pension funds, if approved under section 10(23AAB) of the Income-tax Act, the entire commuted value of the pension is fully exempt from tax.Funds approved under this section include pension schemes set up by Life Insurance Corp. or any other insurer approved by the insurance regulator.

Also, any payment from a superannuation fund to an employee towards commutation of an annuity on retirement or after a specified age or becoming incapacitated prior to such retirement is fully exempt from tax.