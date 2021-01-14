Annuity should be tax-free for seniors: PFRDA chief

“After retirement, annuity becomes one of the important sources of income for senior citizens and it becomes difficult for them to create additional wealth as annuities get taxed as per the tax slab they fall in," said the chairman. Creating additional wealth after retirement is a big challenge for senior citizens, who still need regular income to meet their household expenses. They have several investments options to choose from, but not all of them provide regular interest payments on the deposits. The interest income from the ones that provide it regularly is, typically, taxable in their hands.