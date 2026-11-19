Indian investors looking to buy shares of Anthropic, the company behind AI chatbot Claude, can now place advance buy orders through Groww ahead of its Nasdaq debut on November 19. The stock will trade under the ticker symbol ANT.

Groww has introduced a pre-order facility on its platform that allows users to queue buy orders before the US market opens. Investors can search for Anthropic on the Groww app, select the number of shares they want to purchase and set a maximum price they are willing to pay.

According to Groww's announcement, the facility became available to users at 3:30 pm IST on November 19. The platform will automatically submit queued orders to the market once Anthropic begins trading on Nasdaq, which is scheduled to open at 8 pm IST.

However, placing a pre-order does not guarantee that an investor will receive Anthropic shares. The facility allows investors to place orders ahead of the listing, but it does not provide access to the company's IPO allotment or guarantee shares at the IPO price.

How does Groww's Anthropic pre-order facility work? Under the facility, users can place their buy orders in advance by specifying the quantity and limit price. A limit price is the maximum amount an investor is willing to pay for each share.

Once Anthropic begins trading on Nasdaq, Groww will submit the queued orders to the market. The order will be executed only if the prevailing market price is at or below the limit price specified by the investor.

For instance, if an investor sets a limit price of $90 per share, the order can be executed only if the stock is available at $90 or below. If the market price is higher than $90, the order will not be executed.

This means investors can decide their maximum purchase price in advance rather than placing an unrestricted buy order when trading begins.

How to place a pre-order for Anthropic shares on Groww Investors can follow these steps to place an advance buy order:

Open the Groww app. Search for Anthropic or its ticker symbol, ANT. Visit the Anthropic stock page. Select the number of shares they want to purchase. Set their preferred limit price. Submit the order. Groww will queue the order and automatically send it to the market when trading begins.

Anthropic IPO priced at $83 per share Anthropic priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $83 per share, above its earlier price range of 70-78. The company is scheduled to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 19 under the ticker symbol ANT.

The IPO comprises 980 million shares, including shares offered by the company and existing shareholders.

Investors should note that the $83 IPO price does not determine the price at which shares will trade once they enter the secondary market. The market price could be higher or lower depending on demand and supply.

Further, while Nasdaq's regular trading session is scheduled to begin at 8 pm IST, the first trade in a newly listed stock may take longer because of the exchange's opening auction and price-discovery process.