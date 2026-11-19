Claude-maker Anthropic is all set to make its debut on Nasdaq on 19 November. The much-talked-about public offering has priced its shares at $83 apiece, which is above the initial indicative range of $70-78. Indian investors couldn't subscribe to the IPO because the company didn't include India in its international retail offering. Anthropic restricted its international retail offering to Australia, Canada, Japan, Switzerland, the UK and specified European countries. However, this doesn't mean Indian investors are prohibited from buying Anthropic shares. Eligible investors can invest in Anthropic (ANT), but only after it is listed on Nasdaq.

If you are looking to invest in Anthropic stock, here's what you need to know:

How to buy Anthropic shares after listing? Indian residents can buy Anthropic shares after its listing, as well as other US-listed shares, through international brokerage platforms that facilitate overseas investments under RBI's Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). Platforms such as Interactive Brokers, Vested Finance and INDmoney offer access to international markets. Investors must first open an account, complete the required KYC formalities and remit money from their Indian bank account to the overseas brokerage account. Once the funds are credited, they can place buy or sell orders in US dollars.

What to know about the LRS The RBI's LRS allows Indian residents to invest in foreign-listed shares, including US stocks. Once Anthropic lists on a US stock exchange, Indian retail investors could buy its shares through an overseas brokerage platform, subject to the LRS, the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), and applicable tax rules.

There's a limit of $ 250,000 per financial year per resident. This scheme was introduced on 4 February 2004 with a limit of $25,000, and the limit has been revised in line with prevailing macro- and microeconomic conditions.

The cost of investing Investing in international stocks involves several costs in addition to the share price, such as exchange rate spreads when money is remitted from INR to USD and brokerage charges. An investor may end up paying the forex spread twice — on entry and exit. This can materially reduce returns, particularly for investors making small or short-term investments.

Tax collected at source (TCS) is another consideration. Under the LRS, remittances for overseas investments are subject to TCS at 20% on the amount exceeding the annual threshold of ₹10 lakh.

To be sure, TCS is not an additional cost. It can be claimed as credit against the investor's tax liability or adjusted while filing income tax returns. Any excess TCS can be claimed as a refund. However, it increases the upfront buying cost for the investors.

What are the applicable taxes? An Indian resident selling US-listed shares after more than 24 months generally pays 12.5% long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax in India, while gains from shares sold within 24 months are treated as short-term capital gains and taxed at the applicable slab rate. This is separate from any dividend tax treatment.

What Indian investors should consider? Indian investors are exposed to fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate. A weaker rupee makes buying US stocks more expensive, while a stronger rupee can reduce returns when investors convert their dollar proceeds back into rupees. Investors also incur forex markups on currency conversion, adding to transaction costs.

To put it in perspective, if you buy Anthropic shares and sells them at exactly the same dollar price, you will still incur a loss because of forex conversion spreads and brokerage charges.

Indian investors should also be aware of the US estate tax, which may become relevant when overseas assets, such as equities, are passed on to heirs. Shares of US-incorporated companies, like Anthropic, are generally treated as US-situated assets. For non-US citizens not domiciled in the US, an estate-tax return may be required if such assets exceed $60,000 at the time of death. Tax rates can go up to 40%.