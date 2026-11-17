Indian retail investors hoping to participate in Anthropic's proposed US initial public offering (IPO) may not find it as straightforward as applying for a domestic share sale. While Indian residents are permitted to invest in overseas equities, accessing shares at the IPO stage could be a challenge, as most investment platforms available to Indian investors offer access to US stocks only after they begin trading on an exchange.

This means investors interested in the artificial intelligence company's public listing may have to wait until its shares debut on a US exchange, rather than participate in the initial allotment. However, investing after listing remains an option through platforms that provide access to US stocks, subject to the applicable foreign investment and remittance rules.

CA Chandni Anandan, Tax Expert at ClearTax, said Indian resident retail investors generally do not have direct access to US IPO allotments through Indian brokers. Most Indian platforms offering US investing allow investors to buy shares only after they are listed on a US exchange.

How can Indians invest in Anthropic shares after listing? Indian residents can invest in overseas equities through the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The scheme allows resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for permitted transactions, including investments in foreign equity.

For investors who cannot participate in the initial IPO allotment, this provides a route to purchase Anthropic shares after they begin trading on Nasdaq.

"Investment in foreign equity, whether in an IPO or after listing, is a permitted capital-account transaction under the LRS," said Anandan.

She explained that investors must route the remittance through an authorised dealer bank, which processes the outward transfer. The typical documentation includes a Permanent Account Number (PAN), an LRS application-cum-declaration (Form A2) specifying the purpose of remittance, and details of the overseas investment or brokerage account.

Investors must also ensure that their cumulative remittances across all LRS transactions remain within the annual $250,000 limit. The money must be transferred through banking channels and used for a permitted purpose.

What should investors check before transferring money? Before attempting to invest, Indian investors should check whether their chosen brokerage platform supports US stock investments and allows them to purchase newly listed shares.

They should also confirm the process for opening or funding an overseas brokerage account, the documents required by the authorised dealer bank and the applicable remittance charges.

Importantly, the availability of US stock investing on an Indian platform does not automatically mean that the platform offers IPO subscriptions. Investors should distinguish between access to an IPO allotment and the ability to buy shares on the exchange after listing.

For those investing after the listing, the actual purchase price will depend on the market price at which the shares trade, rather than the IPO price.