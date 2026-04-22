In a fragile world, how anti-fragile is your portfolio?

By the time the sun shone through the window, it seemed like dusk had set on Nikhil’s career. In one fell swoop, several thousand people in India were laid off with immediate effect by a leading technology company. For those who received the mail, it felt like the floor had caved in. Rarely does life follows a linear, predictable path. All seems to be going well when suddenly a job loss, health emergency, market crash, war or death can throw life akilter.