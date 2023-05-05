Buying new property, establishing a company and financial transactions executed by chartered accountants, company secretaries, and works accountants on behalf of clients will now be covered under the anti-money laundering law.

The finance ministry has notified changes to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, widening its lens to include several transactions facilitated by professionals.

They would need to examine the ownership and financial position, including clients' sources of funds, and record the purpose of the specified transaction. They will be liable under the PMLA if they facilitate a transaction that violates the law.

The changes have been made in the sub-clause (vi) of clause (sa) of sub-section (1) of Section 2 of the PMLA, which defines 'relevant persons' and firms covered under the anti-money laundering law. Earlier, the act did not include these professionals. Now, chartered accountants, company secretaries and cost and works accountants have become ‘reporting entities’, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The professionals will now be responsible for activities on behalf of clients such as buying and selling of any immovable property, managing assets, creation, operation or management of companies, limited liability partnerships or trusts, and buying and selling of business entities.