Anti-money laundering law tweaked, chartered accountants become 'reporting entities'1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 12:12 PM IST
The finance ministry notified changes to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, widening its lens to include several transactions facilitated by professionals.
Buying new property, establishing a company and financial transactions executed by chartered accountants, company secretaries, and works accountants on behalf of clients will now be covered under the anti-money laundering law.
