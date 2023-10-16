comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 16 2023 12:44:34
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 666.8 -0.05%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.85 1.48%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,531 -0.37%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.3 0.03%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 244.55 1.01%
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Anti-money laundering: Sebi releases fresh set of guidelines. Details here
Back Back

Anti-money laundering: Sebi releases fresh set of guidelines. Details here

 MintGenie Team

The capital markets regulator Sebi released guidelines on anti-money laundering standards and fighting the terrorism financing. These amendments pertain to the rules framed under the prevention of money laundering Act 2002.

The Prevention of Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Rules, 2023 came into force on Sept 4 this yearPremium
The Prevention of Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Rules, 2023 came into force on Sept 4 this year

The capital markets regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday released a set of amendents on anti-money laundering standards and combating the financing of terrorism. These guidelines relate to the rules framed under the prevention of money laundering Act 2002. 

For the uninitiated,  Prevention of Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Rules, 2023 came into force on Sep 4, this year, and in view of  these amendments, certain provisions of the master circular stand to get modified.

The latest amendments include the following:

1. Additional measures: In case the host country does not allow the proper implementation of anti-money laundering/ financing of terrorism (CFT) consistent with the home country requirements, financial groups will be required to apply appropriate additional measures to manage the risks and inform the Sebi.

Financial groups will be meant to  implement group wide programmes for  dealing with money laundering which will be applicable to all branches and majority owned subsidiaries of the financial group which will include the following:

  • Policies and procedures for sharing information required for  money laundering and terrorism funding.
  • The provision of customer account and transaction information from branches and subsidiaries when necessary for AML/CFT purposes. This will include information and analysis of transactions or activities which appear unusual. 
  • Adequate safeguards on the confidentiality and use of information exchanged including safeguards to prevent tipping-off. 

2. Disclosing status: In case of a trust, the reporting entity will ensure that trustees disclose their status at the time of commencement of an account-based relationship.

3. Identifying beneficial ownership: While identifying beneficial ownership and control, the beneficial owner will be determined as follows:

A. Client is a company: The beneficial owner is the natural persons whether acting alone or together, or through one or more juridical person, has a controlling ownership interest or who exercises control through other means. 

B. Client is a partnership firm: The beneficial owners is the natural person who whether acting alone or together has ownership of entitlement to more than ten percent of capital or profits of the partnership or who exercises control through other means.

C. Client is an unincorporated association or body of individuals: The beneficial owner is the natural person who whether acting alone or together has ownership of or entitlement to more than fifteen per cent of the property or capital or profits of such association or body of individuals.

D. Client is a trust: Identification of beneficial owner will include identification of  the author of the trust , the trustee, the beneficiaries with ten percent or more interest in the trust and any other natural person exercising ultimate effective control over the trust. 

E. For foreign investors: The intermediaries dealing with foreign investors may be guided by Sebi master circular dated Dec 19, 2022 for the purpose of identification of  beneficial ownership of the client. 

The latest amendments have been introduced via circular released by deputy general manager Sapna Sinha.

 

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App