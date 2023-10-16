Anti-money laundering: Sebi releases fresh set of guidelines. Details here
The capital markets regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday released a set of amendents on anti-money laundering standards and combating the financing of terrorism. These guidelines relate to the rules framed under the prevention of money laundering Act 2002.