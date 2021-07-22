‘Any derating in PE can undo earnings growth’

In terms of corporate banks, banks in the PSU segment have around 50% of their pre-provisioning operating profit going into provisioning, which leaves a lot less money for shareholders. Even for banks such as ICICI, it was higher at over 35%. Their own internal guideline says that provisioning should not cross 25% of operating profit. But consider this, even if operating profit stays the same and provisioning falls from 40% to 25%, you would still get net profit growth, plus corporate tax rates have reduced from 33+% to 25%. The hypothesis is that most PSU banks from 2018 to 2021 have not lent much money to corporates. They have not gone out to get new corporate customers. Plus, the capex cycle was not visible in the last three-four years. This time, they have got more than ₹3 trillion as additional capital from the government to write off bad loans incurred in 2015-19. The credit cost of corporate banks has gone down in FY21 and we don’t expect it jumping up in the FY21-23 phase as well. Even if there is marginal loan growth, lower provisioning will drive profitability. We are not forecasting a number for loan growth that goes to 10-12% or 14-15%.