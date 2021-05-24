Any dividend income from shares is taxable

Even if the gross taxable income is below ₹2.5 lakh, the law has been recently amended for mandatory furnishing of income tax return, in case an individual (among others): 1. Has deposited an amount exceeding ₹1 crore in one or more current accounts maintained with a bank during the FY; 2. Has incurred expenditure of an amount exceeding ₹2 lakh for himself or any other person for travel to a foreign country during the FY; 3. Has incurred expenditure of an amount exceeding ₹1 lakh towards the consumption of electricity during the FY.