Any EPF query? EPFO launches WhatsApp service. Helpline numbers here

Retirement fund body EPFO has launched a WhatsApp helpline service for speedy redressal of grievances of its subscribes. This facility is in addition to various other means of grievance redressal forums of EPFO which include EPFiGMS portal and a dedicated 24x7 call centre. So far, EPFO has redressed more than 1,64,040 grievances and queries through WhatsApp, the labour ministry said.

Click here to find the WhatApp helpline number of EPFO regional offices.

"WhatsApp helpline is now functional in all the 138 regional offices of EPFO. Any stakeholders can simply file grievance or seek guidance on any queries relating to services provided by EPFO, by putting a WhatsApp message on the helpline number of the concerned regional office where the PF account is maintained," the Ministry of Labour said.

"This initiative will allow the PF subscribers to interact directly with EPFO’s regional offices at a personalized level adhering to one-to-one guidance principle. It will ensure prompt and secure services to the subscribers from the comfort of their homes," the ministry said.

The ease of raising query and grievance on WhatsApp will drastically reduce the need for the subscribers to physically visit EPFO’s offices, the ministry said.

To ensure expeditious resolution of the grievance and reply to the queries raised on WhatsApp, each regional office has been equipped with a dedicated team of experts, the ministry said.

EPFO has also launched a facility for bulk transfer of funds from exempted establishments through a single payment.

Exempted establishments are those which have been granted exemption under Section 17 of EPF & MP Act, 1952 and manage the provident fund of members themselves under overall supervision of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

EPFO has now released the functionality for bulk transfer of funds from exempted establishments to EPFO through a single payment.

This facility will enhance ease of doing business by increasing the speed of funds transfer for exempted establishments.

