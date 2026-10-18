Apple Pay debuts in India: how it works, features, and key limitations

For iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch users in India, Apple Pay’s late-September rollout allows them to tap to pay directly via Apple’s native wallet, authenticating transactions through facial recognition or a fingerprint without needing a PIN or OTP at checkout.
Jennifer Bailey, vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said at the launch in an update: “Apple Pay makes everyday payments with a card easy, secure, and private — from simply tapping to pay in stores without an extra app, PIN, or OTP to checking out online without repeatedly entering payment information.”