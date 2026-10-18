Apple Pay debuts in India: how it works, features, and key limitations

Ananya Grover
6 min read18 Oct 2026, 01:08 PM IST
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To use Apple Pay, eligible Axis Bank Visa or Mastercard credit cardholders must first add their card to Apple Wallet, either directly or through the Axis Bank mobile app.
Summary
Axis Bank credit card holders can now tap to pay using biometrics without PIN or OTP, though the launch excludes UPI integration and RuPay support.

For iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch users in India, Apple Pay’s late-September rollout allows them to tap to pay directly via Apple’s native wallet, authenticating transactions through facial recognition or a fingerprint without needing a PIN or OTP at checkout.

Jennifer Bailey, vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said at the launch in an update: “Apple Pay makes everyday payments with a card easy, secure, and private — from simply tapping to pay in stores without an extra app, PIN, or OTP to checking out online without repeatedly entering payment information.”

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However, the feature is initially limited to Axis Bank-issued Visa and Mastercard credit card holders, though reports indicate Apple is in talks with other major domestic lenders. Beyond streamlining local transactions, the service benefits international travelers who previously had to depend on physical plastic cards in India, where local UPI QR codes cannot be accessed using foreign bank accounts. Here’s everything you need to know.

How does Apple Pay work?

To use Apple Pay, eligible Axis Bank Visa or Mastercard credit cardholders must first add their card to Apple Wallet, either directly or through the Axis Bank mobile app. Once added, the card can be used for in-store and online purchases wherever near field communication (NFC) payments are accepted. NFC is a short-range wireless technology that enables two electronic devices to exchange small amounts of data when placed in close proximity.

At physical stores, users double-click the side or home button on their iPhone to open the default card in Apple Wallet, authenticate using Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode, and hold the device near the contactless reader. The transaction is processed through the underlying credit card, meaning the card's existing billing cycle, credit limit, reward points, interest terms, and foreign transaction fees continue to apply.

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For online purchases, Apple Pay operates on participating websites and platforms that feature it as a checkout option. Users simply select Apple Pay and authenticate via biometrics to complete the payment.

The system relies on tokenization, ensuring the actual card number is never shared with the merchant. Instead, a device-specific token is transmitted, with biometric authentication verifying that the device owner initiated the payment. Rohit Mahajan, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Plutos ONE said, “Biometric authentication, when combined with tokenisation and transaction-specific security controls, can offer a strong layer of protection while making payments more seamless.” He cautioned, however, that biometrics are not a silver bullet: device theft, compromised accounts and fraudulent authorisation remain risks.

Is contactless payment new to India?

No. Samsung has offered tap-to-pay on its Galaxy phones since 2017, while Google Wallet, launched in May 2024, enables Android users to pay by tapping cards added to Google Pay. Although Apple Pay currently supports only Axis Bank credit cards issued on the Visa and Mastercard networks, Samsung Pay partners with major Indian banks to support both debit and credit card transactions across Visa and Mastercard networks on Galaxy devices.

Similarly, Google Wallet supports NFC transactions on NFC-enabled Android phones using Visa and Mastercard credit or debit cards issued by a wide network of major Indian banks.

Where the platforms diverge is authentication and network coverage: Apple Pay relies strictly on device biometrics (Face ID or Touch ID) for terminal taps, whereas Samsung Pay and Google Wallet require a card PIN for transactions exceeding 5,000. Furthermore, both Samsung and Google support RuPay credit cards for UPI QR code scanning, though only Google supports NFC tap-to-pay for select RuPay cards. Apple Pay currently does not support UPI or RuPay on any level.

Apple Pay also stands out in e-commerce checkout integration. It functions directly inside the Safari browser as a native payment option, completing purchases instantly via on-device Face ID or Touch ID. In contrast, Google Wallet requires users to select their card from an independent Google account pop-up window that works across any browser, while Samsung Pay routes authorization through an external push notification or QR code sent to the user's Galaxy phone.

”Apple Pay offers ease when it comes to using (credit) cards especially for people who travel internationally and can tap and pay anywhere that accepts contactless payments,” said Rohit Mahajan, founder and CEO of plutos One. “As more people get used to it and more businesses accept it we should see more people using it for payments.”

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What else should users know?

According to Mukesh Pandey, founder and managing director of Rupyaapaisa.com, with OTP being out of the picture, the risk is transferred to security of the mobile device, accessibility of the account, and the chance of making unauthorized purchases if a device or a payment mechanism is hacked. He added that Indian customers must note the distinction between Apple Pay's global features and those available in India.

Globally, Apple Pay functions as a comprehensive digital ecosystem that replaces physical wallets by securely managing credit and debit cards, peer-to-peer cash transfers, transit passes, state IDs, and digital keys. Several of these core features are missing from the Indian rollout. First, UPI—the backbone of daily transactions in India—is not integrated. Services like Apple Cash, which enables US users to send and receive money directly via iMessage or Wallet, are also unavailable in India.

In other markets, Apple Pay supports thousands of banks alongside virtually all debit, prepaid, and credit card networks. Across regions like the US, UK, and Europe, Apple has opened its iPhone NFC and Secure Element APIs to third-party developers. However, because Apple has not opened this hardware to third-party developers in India, local applications like PhonePe and Google Pay cannot offer tap-to-pay features on iOS devices.

Internationally, Apple Pay also aggregates flight boarding passes and event tickets, providing real-time alerts for gate updates, seat changes, or entry times, while displaying relevant store loyalty cards when the device detects a user is at a merchant's physical location. Furthermore, while global markets have access to installment-based financing through Apple Pay Later, users in India can only access standard EMI options offered through their underlying Axis Bank credit card.

Pandey highlighted that frictionless payments can encourage impulsive spending by lowering the psychological friction involved in making purchases. However, he noted that the underlying issue is a lack of financial control rather than convenience itself. To counter this, he recommends setting expenditure alerts, conducting monthly financial reviews, establishing category-wise budgets, and systematically assessing purchases.

For international travelers, Apple Pay reduces the need to carry multiple physical cards. However, overseas transactions will still process through the underlying Visa or Mastercard network, meaning forex markup fees, international usage toggles, and local merchant contactless acceptance will determine the overall user experience.

Ultimately, Apple Pay’s India debut primarily offers premium credit card holders a faster, tokenized, and more secure tap-to-pay method. Its immediate value lies in convenience, enhanced card security, and seamless international usability. Consumers can maximize its benefits by using Apple Pay where it earns card rewards or simplifies travel, sticking to UPI for routine spending and debt-free transactions, and maintaining financial discipline across all frictionless payment methods.

About the Author

Ananya Grover

Ananya is a journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in stock markets and personal finance. Currently working with the Mint Money team, she focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts to help readers make informed decisions about their money. Her work spans market trends, regulatory and policy developments, and in-depth analytical stories that decode shifts in India’s financial landscape. She has consistently covered key developments in the stock market, combining data-driven insights with on-ground reporting to provide clarity and context. <br><br>Before joining Mint, Ananya worked with Financial Express, NDTV Profit, and Informist, where she built a strong foundation in reporting, writing, and editing across fast-paced news environments. Her expertise lies in translating intricate financial and policy matters into accessible, reader-first narratives without compromising on depth or accuracy. Driven by a commitment to impactful and trustworthy journalism, Ananya believes credible financial information is essential for empowering individuals in an increasingly complex economic environment. A Delhiite now based in Mumbai, she brings a keen observational lens to both her reporting and everyday life. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, writing poetry, and people-watching.

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