Apple Pay launches in India with Axis Bank as first card partner: Check where you can use it and how to make payments

Apple Pay has arrived in India, giving iPhone and Apple Watch users a new way to make contactless payments using eligible bank cards. Apple’s payment service went live in the country on 30 September, initially supporting Visa and Mastercard credit cards issued by Axis Bank.

The launch allows users to add eligible cards to Apple Wallet and use their devices to pay at participating stores, apps and websites. Apple said the service will initially be available across thousands of merchants in India, with more banks, merchants and apps expected to be added over time.

Apple Pay enters India with Axis Bank as its first card partner Customers with eligible Axis Bank Visa and Mastercard credit cards can add their cards to Apple Wallet and use Apple Pay for purchases. Users can add an eligible card through the latest version of the Axis Bank app or directly through the Wallet app on their iPhone.

To add a card through Wallet, users need to open the app, tap the plus sign and follow the instructions. Apple Pay can then be used wherever the service is accepted.

Apple said customers can continue to receive the rewards and benefits associated with their cards when they use Apple Pay.

Commenting on the launch, Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank, said, “We are at a significant inflection point in payments, where technology, intelligent security and changing customer expectations are reshaping how people transact. At Axis Bank, our aspiration is to remain at the forefront of this transformation by building payment experiences that are progressive, trusted and deeply relevant to our customers. The introduction of Apple Pay advances this ambition, bringing greater choice and flexibility to our Credit Card customers, with support across the Mastercard and Visa networks.”

Here’s how iPhone and Apple Watch users can make payments For in-store payments, iPhone users can double-click the side button or Home button and authenticate using Face ID, Touch ID or their device passcode. They can then hold the top of the iPhone near a contactless payment reader.

Apple Watch users can double-click the side button and hold the display near a contactless reader to make a payment. Apple Pay can also be used for purchases within apps and on websites on supported devices.

Apple said users do not need to enter a PIN or OTP at checkout when paying through Apple Pay. The service also allows users to avoid repeatedly entering card, contact and billing information when making purchases online.

Apple said actual card numbers are not stored on the device or on its servers and are not shared with merchants. Instead, Apple uses a unique Device Account Number, which is encrypted and stored in the device’s Secure Element.

These merchants and apps will accept Apple Pay at launch Apple said Apple Pay will be available across a range of merchants and apps in India at launch. These include Blinkit, Chaayos, Comet, Croma, Interflora, Ixigo, Le15 Patisserie, Reliance brands, Tata 1mg and Zomato, along with Apple Store locations.

The company has also worked with payment service providers including Cashfree, JusPay, Mswipe, Paytm, PayU, Pine Labs, Razorpay and Worldline to bring Apple Pay to their merchant networks.

Apple said more merchants and apps are expected to be added over time. The service requires an iPhone XR or later running iOS 18 or later. Apple Watch users need a Series 6 or later model running watchOS 11 or later, paired with an iPhone XR or later.