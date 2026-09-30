Apple Pay launches in India with Axis Bank as first card partner: Check where you can use it and how to make payments

Apple Pay has arrived in India, giving iPhone and Apple Watch users a new way to make contactless payments using eligible bank cards. Apple’s payment service went live in the country on 30 September, initially supporting Visa and Mastercard credit cards issued by Axis Bank.
The launch allows users to add eligible cards to Apple Wallet and use their devices to pay at participating stores, apps and websites. Apple said the service will initially be available across thousands of merchants in India, with more banks, merchants and apps expected to be added over time.
Customers with eligible Axis Bank Visa and Mastercard credit cards can add their cards to Apple Wallet and use Apple Pay for purchases. Users can add an eligible card through the latest version of the Axis Bank app or directly through the Wallet app on their iPhone.
To add a card through Wallet, users need to open the app, tap the plus sign and follow the instructions. Apple Pay can then be used wherever the service is accepted.
Apple said customers can continue to receive the rewards and benefits associated with their cards when they use Apple Pay.
Commenting on the launch, Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank, said, “We are at a significant inflection point in payments, where technology, intelligent security and changing customer expectations are reshaping how people transact. At Axis Bank, our aspiration is to remain at the forefront of this transformation by building payment experiences that are progressive, trusted and deeply relevant to our customers. The introduction of Apple Pay advances this ambition, bringing greater choice and flexibility to our Credit Card customers, with support across the Mastercard and Visa networks.”
For in-store payments, iPhone users can double-click the side button or Home button and authenticate using Face ID, Touch ID or their device passcode. They can then hold the top of the iPhone near a contactless payment reader.
Apple Watch users can double-click the side button and hold the display near a contactless reader to make a payment. Apple Pay can also be used for purchases within apps and on websites on supported devices.
Apple said users do not need to enter a PIN or OTP at checkout when paying through Apple Pay. The service also allows users to avoid repeatedly entering card, contact and billing information when making purchases online.
Apple said actual card numbers are not stored on the device or on its servers and are not shared with merchants. Instead, Apple uses a unique Device Account Number, which is encrypted and stored in the device’s Secure Element.
Apple said Apple Pay will be available across a range of merchants and apps in India at launch. These include Blinkit, Chaayos, Comet, Croma, Interflora, Ixigo, Le15 Patisserie, Reliance brands, Tata 1mg and Zomato, along with Apple Store locations.
The company has also worked with payment service providers including Cashfree, JusPay, Mswipe, Paytm, PayU, Pine Labs, Razorpay and Worldline to bring Apple Pay to their merchant networks.
Apple said more merchants and apps are expected to be added over time. The service requires an iPhone XR or later running iOS 18 or later. Apple Watch users need a Series 6 or later model running watchOS 11 or later, paired with an iPhone XR or later.
Apple Pay is now available in more than 90 countries and regions globally, with more than 11,000 bank and network partners, according to the company.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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