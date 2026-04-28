Apple's forgotten co-founder sold his 10% stake for $800 in 1976. That stake could be worth $400 billion today

Ronald Wayne, the third and largely forgotten co-founder of Apple, says he has no regrets about selling his 10% stake in the company for $800 just 12 days after signing the original partnership agreement in 1976.

With Apple's market capitalisation now approaching $4 trillion at its 50th year, that decision has become one of the most scrutinised exits in corporate history.

Who Is Ronald Wayne, Apple's Third Co-Founder? When most people think of Apple, two names come to mind: Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak. But on 1 April 1976, when the company's original partnership agreement was signed, there was a third signature on that document: Ronald G Wayne.

Also Read | OpenAI is making a ChatGPT powered phone to take on Apple and Samsung: Report

Wayne was an engineer at Atari at the time, recruited by Jobs to help convince Wozniak to commit to building a computer company. He drafted Apple's founding partnership agreement himself and was awarded a 10% stake in the business, while Jobs and Wozniak each held 45%. Wayne later described his own role as being the "adult in the room."

Twelve days later, he walked away.

Why Did Ronald Wayne Sell His Apple Stake for Just $800?

View full Image View full Image Ronald Wayne's decision to exit was not impulsive. It was, by his own account, a calculated response to the financial risks embedded in a general partnership structure.

Ronald Wayne's decision to exit was not impulsive. It was, by his own account, a calculated response to the financial risks embedded in a general partnership structure.

Unlike his younger co-founders, Wayne already owned a house, a car and personal assets. Under the unlimited joint and several liability rules that govern general partnerships, those assets could have been seized to cover company debts if Apple had failed. And in 1976, failure was a genuine possibility. Jobs had taken out a $15,000 loan to fulfil Apple's first order from a Bay Area computer store, one that Wayne knew had a questionable reputation for paying its suppliers.

Also Read | Why Outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook’s New Job Is Going To Be Even More Complex

Wayne sold his stake back to Jobs and Wozniak for $800. He later received an additional $1,500 to formally relinquish any future claim to the company. The total sum: $2,300.

The founding amendment documenting Wayne's departure was filed on 12 April 1976, according to records from Reuters Connect.

What Would Ronald Wayne's Apple Stake Be Worth Today?

View full Image View full Image With Apple shares trading at $267.61 and the company's total valuation sitting at approximately $3.96 trillion, Wayne's original 10% stake would theoretically be worth in the region of $400 billion today

With Apple shares trading at $267.61 and the company's total valuation sitting at approximately $3.96 trillion, Wayne's original 10% stake would theoretically be worth in the region of $400 billion today. The figure is frequently cited, though analysts say the actual value would likely have been reduced over the decades through stock dilution, financing rounds and the company's initial public offering.

Also Read | What a new Apple CEO will mean for you and your devices

Apple recently reported a 16% revenue increase to $143.8 billion for its first fiscal quarter, and the company is scheduled to release its latest earnings this week alongside major technology firms, including Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta.

Ronald Wayne at 91: No Regrets, Only Clarity Now 91 years old and living quietly in Nevada, Wayne has spent decades far removed from Silicon Valley, working as an engineer and supplementing his income by selling rare stamps and coins. He has relied heavily on Social Security.

Yet on Monday, 27 April 2026, Wayne insisted he holds no regrets about the decision he made half a century ago.

Also Read | Apple CEOs over the years: From Michael Scott to John Ternus

"My success has never been defined by money," Ronald Wayne told Fortune in an emailed statement. "It's been defined by acting with clarity, integrity, and sound judgment, given what I actually knew at the time. My perspective has become much clearer over the past year, as I came to understand how far the public narrative has drifted from the facts."

Ronald Wayne's Warning to Young Entrepreneurs Wayne's story has taken on renewed relevance at a moment when entrepreneurship is growing in appeal among young graduates. Nearly 38% of graduates in the classes of 2025 and 2026 said they are considering launching their own companies, according to ZipRecruiter's most recent Graduate Report, a trend that has emerged as the entry-level job market has tightened considerably.

For those considering a leap into business, Wayne has a pointed warning.

"Understand exactly what you are agreeing to, particularly in a general partnership, where liability is not limited to your ownership percentage," Wayne said. "Each partner can be held responsible for the full amount of any obligation."

He added that understanding risk in practice, not merely on paper, is essential.

"Understand your risk in practice, not just on paper. Have counsel," Wayne told Fortune. "And never assume your exposure ends at your percentage, because it doesn't."

From Apple to Busch Light: Wayne Leans Into the Irony Wayne has not entirely stepped out of the public eye. Earlier this month, he partnered with Anheuser-Busch to promote the return of Busch Light Apple, a limited-edition beer that triggered a viral rush among consumers eager to stock up.

In a promotional video, Wayne gestured towards a garage stacked with cases of beer and delivered a line that showed he has lost none of his sense of humour about his place in history.