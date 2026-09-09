Apple-to-Apple comparison: The ₹1.5 lakh iPhone you bought in Sept 2025 vs the Apple shares you could have bought

Ahead of the highly anticipated iPhone 18 launch, all eyes are once again on Apple. But with the company’s flagship iPhones commanding premium prices, the launch also raises an interesting question for consumers: what if, instead of buying an iPhone, you had invested the same money in Apple shares?
While comparing the iPhone, a depreciating consumer asset, to Apple stock, i.e., equity, may seem odd, this comparison offers an interesting contrast between the value created by owning a product and owning the company's stock. Critics may even dub it an "apple-to-apple" comparison.
Apple closed at around $234 on September 9, 2025, around the launch of the iPhone 17 Pro. Since then, the stock has risen sharply to $320, representing a gain of roughly 36% in dollar terms.
Apple’s financial performance provided a major push to the stock market rally. Its fiscal Q1 2026 revenue hit a record $143.8 billion, up 16% year-on-year, with iPhone and services both reaching all-time highs. Revenue remained strong in subsequent quarters, with the March quarter recording $111.2 billion and the June quarter $109.4 billion.
For an Indian investor, the return would have been even higher in rupee terms because the rupee has weakened against the dollar over the same period.
That means a ₹1.5 lakh investment in Apple shares in September last year would be worth roughly ₹2.2 lakh today, before taxes, fees and dividends. A total of ₹70,000 gain in just one year. In contrast, the iPhone 17 Pro bought for ₹1.5 lakh would, like most smartphones, have depreciated in resale value over the same period.
|Apple investment vs iPhone 17 Pro
|₹1.5 lakh invested in Apple shares
|₹1.5 lakh spent on iPhone 17 Pro
|Starting point
|September 2025
|September 2025
|Initial amount
|₹1.5 lakh
|₹1.5 lakh
|Value today
|₹2.2 lakh
|Lower than ₹1.5 lakh
|Change in value
|₹70,000 gain
|Depreciation in resale value
|Return
|47% in rupee terms
|Negative resale return
Apple is still one of the best businesses in the world. But that does not always mean its stock is attractive at every price. Also, because Apple is already such a large company, investors should not expect it to grow as fast as it did in the past or deliver the same extraordinary returns, pointed out Viram Shah, Founder & CEO, Vested Finance,
“Investors should be conscious of valuation and expectations. Apple is already a mega-cap company, so the bar is high. Supply-chain costs, tariffs, China, competition in AI and the pace of iPhone upgrades are all risks. I would therefore view Apple as a long-term quality business rather than a stock to buy simply because it has gone up,” Shah add.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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