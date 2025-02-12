Kotak Mahindra Bank offers credit cards through which you can enjoy discounts and rewards on travel, dining, entertainment and even everyday transactions. However, before you apply for a Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card, you must carefully understand the eligibility criteria as well as the documents required so that you can get the best deal for yourself:

Steps to apply for Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card Visit the Kotak Mahindra Bank website: Navigate to the credit card section on the bank’s website.

Choose a credit card: From the available credit card options, choose the card that best fits your needs.

Click on ‘Apply Now’: Proceed with the online application by selecting the apply option.

Enter required details: Complete the application form with your personal and financial information.

Submit documents: Upload the required documents to verify your identity, address, and income.

Track application status: Track your application’s progress online through the bank’s website.

Verification and approval: After you submit the application, the bank will review your application and documents before granting approval.

Eligibility criteria for Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card Although the eligibility criteria for your credit card application may depend on the card variant you are applying for, the bank has basic guidelines on the eligibility criteria which you are required to meet in order to be eligible.

Age At least 21 years to 65 years old. (for add on members: min. 18 years) Income Minimum salary of ₹25,000 per month or ₹3,00,000 annually Citizenship Indian Residence Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune

Documents required for Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card Note: The documents required for your credit card application vary as per your profile as well as the card variant you are applying for.

Identity proof PAN Card, Aadhaar card, Driver’s License, Passport, Voter’s ID, Overseas Citizen of India Card, Person of Indian Origin Card, Job card issued by NREGA, Letters issued by the UIDAI, etc. Address proof Aadhaar card, Driver’s License, Passport, Utility Bill not more than 3 months old, Ration Card, Property Registration Document, Person of Indian Origin Card, Job card issued by NREGA, Bank Account Statement, etc. Income proof Latest one or 2 salary slips (not more than 3 months old), Last 3 months’ bank statement, ITR, Form 16, etc.

In conclusion, it is important that you explore all options available and align the features of the credit cards with your requirements so that you can get the best option for yourself. You must make sure that you use your credit card only when necessary so that you do not end up with a hefty bill which you may not be able to repay.