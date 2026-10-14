Applying for a passport? Here's what to know about the application process, documents, appointment and fee structure

Planning to apply for a passport? The process involves submitting an online application, paying the applicable fee, and booking an appointment at a Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK).
Applicants must also carry the required original documents and self-attested photocopies for verification.
For a fresh passport, applicants can complete the initial application online through the Passport Seva portal. However, the fee and supporting documents may vary depending on factors such as age, booklet size, and whether the application is filed under the Normal or Tatkaal scheme.
Applicants can follow these steps to submit their application and schedule an appointment:
Visit the official Passport Seva website and create an account using the registration option. Verify your registered email address, then log in using your credentials.
Open the services section and choose the option to apply for a fresh passport or reissue an existing passport. Select the Regional Passport Office (RPO) based on your current place of residence and proceed with the application.
Enter the requested information, including personal details, family information, residential address, and emergency contact details. Provide information about any previous passport, wherever applicable, and complete the remaining sections.
Review the application carefully before submitting it. Once submitted, changes may not be possible through the same application process. An Application Reference Number (ARN) is generated after submission.
Open the submitted application and select the option to pay and schedule an appointment. Choose the applicable appointment quota—Normal or Tatkaal—and select a PSK or POPSK from the available options.
Complete the online payment process and save the appointment confirmation. Applicants can reschedule their appointments up to three times under the Normal scheme. For Tatkaal applications, rescheduling is permitted only once.
Visit the office with the required original documents and one set of self-attested photocopies.
The applicable fee depends on the applicant's age, booklet size, service, and processing scheme.
|Applicant category
|Passport service
|Normal fee
|Tatkaal fee
|Adults (18+) and minors aged 15–18 applying under this category
|Fresh passport/reissue, 36 pages
|₹2,500
|₹5,000
|Adults (18+) and minors aged 15–18 applying under this category
|Fresh passport/reissue, 60 pages
|₹3,500
|₹6,000
|Adults (18+) and minors aged 15–18 applying under this category
|Lost/damaged passport, 36 pages
|₹5,000
|₹7,500
|Adults (18+) and minors aged 15–18 applying under this category
|Lost/damaged passport, 60 pages
|₹6,000
|₹8,500
|Minors (below 18 years)
|Fresh passport/reissue, 36 pages
|₹1,750
|₹4,250
|Minors (below 18 years)
|Lost/damaged passport, 36 pages
|₹4,250
|₹6,750
*Source: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Passport fees effective from 1 July 2026.
A Normal application and a Tatkaal application have different fee structures. The amount payable should therefore be checked against the applicant's specific details rather than assumed to be the same for everyone.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit the official website for the latest updates.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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