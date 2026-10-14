Applying for a passport? Here's what to know about the application process, documents, appointment and fee structure

Planning to apply for a passport? The process involves submitting an online application, paying the applicable fee, and booking an appointment at a Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK).

Applicants must also carry the required original documents and self-attested photocopies for verification.

For a fresh passport, applicants can complete the initial application online through the Passport Seva portal. However, the fee and supporting documents may vary depending on factors such as age, booklet size, and whether the application is filed under the Normal or Tatkaal scheme.

How can you apply for a fresh passport online? Applicants can follow these steps to submit their application and schedule an appointment:

Step 1: Register on the Passport Seva portal Visit the official Passport Seva website and create an account using the registration option. Verify your registered email address, then log in using your credentials.

Step 2: Select the passport service Open the services section and choose the option to apply for a fresh passport or reissue an existing passport. Select the Regional Passport Office (RPO) based on your current place of residence and proceed with the application.

Step 3: Fill in the application form Enter the requested information, including personal details, family information, residential address, and emergency contact details. Provide information about any previous passport, wherever applicable, and complete the remaining sections.

Review the application carefully before submitting it. Once submitted, changes may not be possible through the same application process. An Application Reference Number (ARN) is generated after submission.

Step 4: Pay the fee and book an appointment Open the submitted application and select the option to pay and schedule an appointment. Choose the applicable appointment quota—Normal or Tatkaal—and select a PSK or POPSK from the available options.

Complete the online payment process and save the appointment confirmation. Applicants can reschedule their appointments up to three times under the Normal scheme. For Tatkaal applications, rescheduling is permitted only once.

Visit the office with the required original documents and one set of self-attested photocopies.

Which documents should you carry? For a fresh passport: Carry proof of your present address and date of birth.

For passport reissue: Carry your existing passport and any additional documents required for the specific reason for reissue.

For adding a spouse's name: Submit a marriage certificate or a joint photo declaration signed by both spouses (Annexure J).

For minor applicants: Proof of present address in a parent's name is accepted. If the parents hold passports, carrying their original passports and self-attested photocopies is required.

What is the passport application fee? The applicable fee depends on the applicant's age, booklet size, service, and processing scheme.

Applicant category Passport service Normal fee Tatkaal fee Adults (18+) and minors aged 15–18 applying under this category Fresh passport/reissue, 36 pages ₹ 2,500 ₹ 5,000 Adults (18+) and minors aged 15–18 applying under this category Fresh passport/reissue, 60 pages ₹ 3,500 ₹ 6,000 Adults (18+) and minors aged 15–18 applying under this category Lost/damaged passport, 36 pages ₹ 5,000 ₹ 7,500 Adults (18+) and minors aged 15–18 applying under this category Lost/damaged passport, 60 pages ₹ 6,000 ₹ 8,500 Minors (below 18 years) Fresh passport/reissue, 36 pages ₹ 1,750 ₹ 4,250 Minors (below 18 years) Lost/damaged passport, 36 pages ₹ 4,250 ₹ 6,750 *Source: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Passport fees effective from 1 July 2026.

A Normal application and a Tatkaal application have different fee structures. The amount payable should therefore be checked against the applicant's specific details rather than assumed to be the same for everyone.