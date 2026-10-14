Applying for a passport? Here's what to know about the application process, documents, appointment and fee structure

Applying for a fresh passport involves more than filling out an online form. From selecting the right service and booking an appointment to arranging documents and paying the applicable fee, here's what applicants should know before getting started.

Sheetal Goel
Published14 Oct 2026, 03:37 PM IST
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Applying for a passport? Here's what to know about the application process, documents, appointment and fee structure. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Applying for a passport? Here's what to know about the application process, documents, appointment and fee structure. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

Planning to apply for a passport? The process involves submitting an online application, paying the applicable fee, and booking an appointment at a Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK).

Applicants must also carry the required original documents and self-attested photocopies for verification.

For a fresh passport, applicants can complete the initial application online through the Passport Seva portal. However, the fee and supporting documents may vary depending on factors such as age, booklet size, and whether the application is filed under the Normal or Tatkaal scheme.

How can you apply for a fresh passport online?

Applicants can follow these steps to submit their application and schedule an appointment:

Step 1: Register on the Passport Seva portal

Visit the official Passport Seva website and create an account using the registration option. Verify your registered email address, then log in using your credentials.

Step 2: Select the passport service

Open the services section and choose the option to apply for a fresh passport or reissue an existing passport. Select the Regional Passport Office (RPO) based on your current place of residence and proceed with the application.

Also Read | Income Tax Act, 2025: What determines your tax residency status in India?

Step 3: Fill in the application form

Enter the requested information, including personal details, family information, residential address, and emergency contact details. Provide information about any previous passport, wherever applicable, and complete the remaining sections.

Review the application carefully before submitting it. Once submitted, changes may not be possible through the same application process. An Application Reference Number (ARN) is generated after submission.

Step 4: Pay the fee and book an appointment

Open the submitted application and select the option to pay and schedule an appointment. Choose the applicable appointment quota—Normal or Tatkaal—and select a PSK or POPSK from the available options.

Complete the online payment process and save the appointment confirmation. Applicants can reschedule their appointments up to three times under the Normal scheme. For Tatkaal applications, rescheduling is permitted only once.

Visit the office with the required original documents and one set of self-attested photocopies.

Which documents should you carry?

  • For a fresh passport: Carry proof of your present address and date of birth.
  • For passport reissue: Carry your existing passport and any additional documents required for the specific reason for reissue.
  • For adding a spouse's name: Submit a marriage certificate or a joint photo declaration signed by both spouses (Annexure J).
  • For minor applicants: Proof of present address in a parent's name is accepted. If the parents hold passports, carrying their original passports and self-attested photocopies is required.

Also Read | Aadhaar deactivation after death: How to report family member's death to UIDAI?

What is the passport application fee?

The applicable fee depends on the applicant's age, booklet size, service, and processing scheme.

Applicant categoryPassport serviceNormal fee Tatkaal fee
Adults (18+) and minors aged 15–18 applying under this categoryFresh passport/reissue, 36 pages 2,500 5,000
Adults (18+) and minors aged 15–18 applying under this categoryFresh passport/reissue, 60 pages 3,500 6,000
Adults (18+) and minors aged 15–18 applying under this categoryLost/damaged passport, 36 pages 5,000 7,500
Adults (18+) and minors aged 15–18 applying under this categoryLost/damaged passport, 60 pages 6,000 8,500
Minors (below 18 years)Fresh passport/reissue, 36 pages 1,750 4,250
Minors (below 18 years)Lost/damaged passport, 36 pages 4,250 6,750

*Source: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Passport fees effective from 1 July 2026.

A Normal application and a Tatkaal application have different fee structures. The amount payable should therefore be checked against the applicant's specific details rather than assumed to be the same for everyone.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit the official website for the latest updates.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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