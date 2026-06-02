Applying for a personal loan? Here's the list of documents you will need

A personal loan can help you to meet a range of financial needs, such as home renovations, weddings, travel or other purchase commitments. However, before applying it is crucial to understand the documents required by private and public-sector banks, NBFCs and digital lenders, as loan applications may not be processed or approved without necessary paperwork.
While documentation requirements may vary slightly across lenders, certain standard documents are commonly required to verify an applicant's identity, address, income and repayment capacity. For online applications, a borrower is typically asked to upload scanned copies of these documents, while those applying offline is required to submit physical or soft copies. Keeping these documents ready in advance can help ensure a faster loan approval process.
Here is the list of some mandatory documents that an individual would need to apply for a personal loan:
Different types of lenders may ask for additional documents other than the ones mentioned above. Similarly, eligibility criteria to apply for a personal loan also differs from lender to lender. Here are some common conditions:
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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