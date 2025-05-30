Applying for an ICICI credit card? Here's the credit score you should aim for

As of May 2025, ICICI Bank generally requires a credit score of 750 or above for considering and approving most of its credit applications i.e., personal loans and credit cards. A high credit score simply reflects respectable credit behaviour.

It reassures lenders of timely repayments and reduces risk. As per ICICI Bank’s official website, eligibility criteria vary across different card types and loan products. Still, a strong credit profile always remains a consistent pre-requisite for securing loans from ICICI Bank.

Even the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continues to highlight the importance of responsible credit underwriting by financial institutions. The regulator advises credit card users and borrowers to regularly monitor their credit scores on a consistent basis. This is important to avoid overleveraging and effective financial management, especially in an environment where financial awareness has limited reach.

Factors that impact credit card eligibility There are several factors that cumulatively influence the eligibility of individuals while they are applying for a credit card with ICICI Bank:

Criteria ICICI Bank standard requirement Credit score A score of 750+ is preferred Minimum income ₹ 2.5 lakh annually (varies by card type) Employment type Salaried or self employed with steady income Existing debt loan Low debt to income ratio preferred Credit history Minimum 6 to 12 months of active credit usage

Note: The criteria discussed above is illustrative in nature. For the detailed requirements on a case to case basis refer to the official website of ICICI Bank and discuss with the certified customer support executive.

Key points for applicants A very low credit score i.e., a score in the range of 650 to 749 might also assist in qualifying for select credit instruments from ICICI Bank but with reduced credit limits and several restrictions on repayments.

There are also options of applying for secured credit cards such as ICICI Bank Instant Platinum Credit Card. This card provides for credit against a fixed deposit of ₹ 50,000 and does not require any credit score.

50,000 and does not require any credit score. An individual's credit utilisation ratio, repayment history, along with the total number of active credit accounts are increasingly used to carry out eligibility and background assessments. What are the different types of credit cards offered by ICICI Bank? The ICICI Bank provides its credit card users with several unique credit card options. For example, for shopping (Amazon Pay), fuel (HPCL super saver), travel (MakeMyTrip) and premium users (Emeralde, Sapphiro).

The bank also offers unique co-branded cards like the Manchester United credit card for individuals who are football lovers. For more information and related terms and conditions on the above discussed credit cards refer to the official website of ICICI Bank and its dedicated customer support team.

Hence, a credit score of 750 or higher provides for the best chance for aspirational applicants of credit cards for an ICICI Bank credit card approval. Still, taking into consideration the credit integrity, repayment potential, credit history and existing liabilities are equally crucial.

Therefore, as an applicant you should on your part ensure that you have a clean credit profile, a consistent repayment history and a sincere willingness to make on time repayments if you aspire to apply and secure a credit card or a personal loan from ICICI Bank. As such a behaviour will not only keep your credit score healthy, it will even boost your relationship with the bank in the long run.