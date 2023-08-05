Applying for home loan: How to negotiate to get a better interest rate?3 min read 05 Aug 2023, 12:43 PM IST
Home buyers paying 20% more in EMIs; borrowers should research interest rates, consider refinancing, and be aware of additional charges. Variable interest rates have risks and CIBIL score is crucial
Home buyers have been paying almost 20% more in their EMIs over the last two years as per research by ANAROCK Group. The total interest payable over a 20-year tenure is now more than the principal amount. So, when planning to buy your dream home, individuals should be well versed with the home loan rates and the rules associated with them.