Applying for home loan: How to negotiate to get a better interest rate?

What are the risks associated with opting for a variable interest rate on a home loan?

Opting for a variable interest rate on a home loan can be beneficial in certain situations, but it also comes with risks that borrowers should carefully consider. Variable interest rates, also known as adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs), can fluctuate over time based on changes in market conditions and economic factors. The most significant risk with a variable interest rate is that it can change periodically, leading to fluctuations in the monthly mortgage payments. If interest rates increase, mortgage payments may rise, potentially putting a strain on the budget. Also, with a variable interest rate, it becomes challenging to predict future mortgage payments accurately. This can make financial planning and budgeting more difficult, especially for those with fixed incomes or tight budgets.