Applying for personal loan? These are the documents you would require. Check list here

Personal loans: To be able to procure loan, it is required to apply with proper documents to the lenders. Typically, banks want to satisfy themselves that you can afford to repay the loan. For this, they may ask you to show your salary slip, address proof, identity documents and work ID.

However, the key documents which are needed for secure a personal loan can vary slightly from lender to lender (be it a bank or fintech platform) and employment type (whether salaried or self-employed), and whether you're a pre-approved customer.

Most banks need minimal paperwork for immediate processing, particularly for current account holders. Make digital copies for faster online applications. These are the documents required for loan processing:

For salaried individuals I. Identity Proof (KYC): Permanent Account Number (PAN) Card, Aadhaar Card, Passport, Voter ID, Driving License

II. Address Proof: Aadhaar Card, Passport, Utility Bill (electricity/gas, not older than 3 months), Rental Agreement

III. Income Proof: Past three months' salary slips, Form 16 or latest ITR (Income Tax Return)

IV. Bank Statement: Past 3 to 6 months' statements from salary account

V. Employment proof: Identity card issued by the employer and appointment letter.

For self-employed individuals I. Identity and address proof (KYC): These are the documents as above (but PAN and Aadhaar are mandatory documents)

II. Income Proof: Lender typically also ask for the income proof which includes past 2 to 3 years' ITR, Profit and loss (P&L) statement, Balance Sheet.

III. Bank Statement: Last 6 to 12 months' bank statement to show the cash flow and sale revenue.

IV. Business proof: GST registration, Shop Act License, or Partnership Deed

