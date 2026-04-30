Applying for a loan, requesting a credit report? Here's how your credit score is calculated in India

Credit score is a three-digit number from 300-900 that showcases your credit risk to lenders. It is determined by your past credit behaviour or “financial reputation” and is used to demonstrate that you are financially responsible. Here, the higher your score, the better your creditworthiness, while a lower score conveys more risks and less reliability.
Notably, your credit score is not fixed and can be improved upon gradually over a period of six months to a year by following responsible fiscal patterns. This includes repaying a personal or secured loan without missing due dates, timely repayment of EMIs, bills, subscriptions, and credit card debt. The goal is to showcase responsible fiscal behaviour through repayment of various financial obligations.
Credit score is calculated by four prominent credit bureaus regulated by the central bank of India i.e. RBI — CIBIL, CRIF High Mark, Equifax and Experian, also known as Credit Information Companies (CICs), which gather your credit data and generate a report for banks and other lenders.
Notably, each CIC has their scoring model, and while scores can differ slightly between each, the overall credit health such be consistent no matter which bureau you choose. The following factors are of importance when credit bureaus calculate your scores:
Prominent credit bureaus such as Equifax, Experian, TransUnion CIBIL and CRIF High Mark provide credit reports and calculate your credit score, to determine your creditworthiness and repayment ability for lenders.
As per regulatory requirements, you are entitled to one free credit report each year. You can access this to monitor and review your credit score.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates and hidden charges. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before making any credit or investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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