Applying the Union budget framework to your personal finances
It is crucial to keep your deficits under control so that you can save and invest towards your long-term goals like retirement, and education for the children, among others.
An interim budget or vote on account, as is the norm in an election year, will be presented on Thursday. Essentially, the Union budget has a detailed breakdown of the government’s income and expenses from multiple sources and also tries to look at how these incomes can be used for both routine expenses as well as developmental expenses that can provide multi-year benefits. This is an excellent way for you to look at your family’s financial planning as well.