Approach value investing without falling into value trap

Experts say that finding intrinsic value is easier said than done. For example, people applied the formula of discounted cash-flows (DCF) in valuing the new-age companies. “DCF is mathematical course of action. But it is like a Hubble telescope. You move it one inch and you are in a different galaxy. Similarly, depending on the assumptions one has taken of terminal value, growth and cost of capital, you can get whatever mathematical value you want. This is where the difference between value investing and day-dreaming comes," Thakkar said.