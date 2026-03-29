April 1 Financial Rule Change LIVE Updates: Income tax, salary, PAN, gratuity to undergo massive overhaul as FY27 starts

April 1 Financial Changes LIVE: Several key financial and regulatory changes are set to come into effect from April 1, 2025, which is just a few days away. With the beginning of financial year 2026-27 (FY27), a host of changes will be implemented in India.
The changes from 1 April include changes in income tax and ITR filing norms, PAN application changes, revisions in LPG price, changes in railway ticket booking system and others.
Several confirmed financial and regulatory changes will come into force across banking, fuel, taxation and travel. These changes from 1 April will affect the day-to-day lives of Indian citizens, including the salaried, professionals, and business owners.
One of the most significant changes from 1 April is the implementation of the new Income Tax Act, 2025. The new Act, passed by the government, will replace the decades-old 1961 income tax Act.
Under this, several reforms have been announced and the document has been simplified.
The new act will simplify the terminology and replace the slightly confusing ‘Assessment Year’ (AY) and ‘Previous Year’ (PY) with a single ‘Tax Year’.
Other than this, a sweeping set of reforms to India's labour laws are likely to come into effect from 1 April, which will change your in-hand salary, gratuity, full and final settlement and more.
Another significant change will be the tightening of PAN rules.
The Indian Railways will now permit zero refund if tickets are cancelled within 8 hours of departure. Earlier, this timeline was 4 hours.
Follow for April 1 2026 financial changes LIVE updates on Mint.
Budget 2026 imposed capital gain taxes on Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) that have not been directly bought from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), after years of the tool being celebrated as a tax-free investment. These taxes take effect on 1 April.
HDFC Bank from 1 April will bring a major change to the free limit of UPI cash withdrawal at ATMS. If you exceed five transactions, you will be charged ₹23 per transaction thereafter.
The new Income Tax Act will simplify the terminology and replace the slightly confusing ‘Assessment Year’ (AY) and ‘Previous Year’ (PY) with a single ‘Tax Year’. Along with this, there are a host of changes that will make the code more meaningful.
From 1 April, 2026, India's labour laws are likely to undergo a major reset as the four new labour codes by the government are expected to be implemented. This will change how wages, take-home salary, PF contributions and gratuity works.
One of the most significant changes from 1 April is the implementation of the new Income Tax Act, 2025. The new Act, passed by the government, will replace the decades-old 1961 income tax Act.
Hello and welcome to Mint's LIVE coverage of financial rule changes from 1 April. Follow this space for blow-by-blow updates.
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.