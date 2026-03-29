April 1 Financial Rule Change LIVE Updates: Income tax, salary, PAN, gratuity to undergo massive overhaul as FY27 starts

April 1 Financial Changes LIVE: Several key financial and regulatory changes are set to come into effect from April 1, 2025, which is just a few days away. With the beginning of financial year 2026-27 (FY27), a host of changes will be implemented in India.

The changes from 1 April include changes in income tax and ITR filing norms, PAN application changes, revisions in LPG price, changes in railway ticket booking system and others.

Several confirmed financial and regulatory changes will come into force across banking, fuel, taxation and travel. These changes from 1 April will affect the day-to-day lives of Indian citizens, including the salaried, professionals, and business owners.

One of the most significant changes from 1 April is the implementation of the new Income Tax Act, 2025. The new Act, passed by the government, will replace the decades-old 1961 income tax Act.

Under this, several reforms have been announced and the document has been simplified.

The new act will simplify the terminology and replace the slightly confusing ‘Assessment Year’ (AY) and ‘Previous Year’ (PY) with a single ‘Tax Year’.

Other than this, a sweeping set of reforms to India's labour laws are likely to come into effect from 1 April, which will change your in-hand salary, gratuity, full and final settlement and more.

Another significant change will be the tightening of PAN rules.

The Indian Railways will now permit zero refund if tickets are cancelled within 8 hours of departure. Earlier, this timeline was 4 hours.

Follow for April 1 2026 financial changes LIVE updates on Mint.