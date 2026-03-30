April 1 Financial Rule Change LIVE Updates: ITR, salary, railway ticket cancellation norms, LPG prices to be revised

April 1 Financial Changes LIVE: As the new financial year 2026-27 (FY27) starts in a matter of two days on 1 April, India and Indians are set to see a host of new financial and regulatory rules coming into place. These changes will have a direct impact on the day-to-day lives of Indian citizens.

Changes in income tax and ITR filing norms, PAN application changes, revisions in LPG price, changes in railway ticket booking system are some of the few examples of the new rules coming into effect from 1 April.

Banks will also make a host of new changes to crucial tasks like ATM cash withdrawal limit. For example, HDFC Bank will now charge ₹23 per transaction on UPI cash withdrawals at ATMs after five free transactions.

Your take-home salary is also likely to be reduced if the new labour laws come into effect from 1 April. Under the ‘wages’ section of the four new labour codes brought in by the government, companies will now have to pay at least 50% of your salary as the basic wage component. This means that your provident fund contribution will increase, effectively reducing in-hand salary.

One of the most significant changes from 1 April is the implementation of the new Income Tax Act, 2025. The new Act, passed by the government, will replace the decades-old 1961 income tax Act.

Follow for April 1 2026 financial changes LIVE updates on Mint.