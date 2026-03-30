April 1 Financial Rule Change LIVE Updates: ITR, salary, railway ticket cancellation norms, LPG prices to be revised

April 1 Financial Changes LIVE: As the new financial year 2026-27 (FY27) starts in a matter of two days on 1 April, India and Indians are set to see a host of new financial and regulatory rules coming into place. These changes will have a direct impact on the day-to-day lives of Indian citizens.
Changes in income tax and ITR filing norms, PAN application changes, revisions in LPG price, changes in railway ticket booking system are some of the few examples of the new rules coming into effect from 1 April.
Banks will also make a host of new changes to crucial tasks like ATM cash withdrawal limit. For example, HDFC Bank will now charge ₹23 per transaction on UPI cash withdrawals at ATMs after five free transactions.
Your take-home salary is also likely to be reduced if the new labour laws come into effect from 1 April. Under the ‘wages’ section of the four new labour codes brought in by the government, companies will now have to pay at least 50% of your salary as the basic wage component. This means that your provident fund contribution will increase, effectively reducing in-hand salary.
One of the most significant changes from 1 April is the implementation of the new Income Tax Act, 2025. The new Act, passed by the government, will replace the decades-old 1961 income tax Act.
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You will still get HRA benefits under Income Tax Act, 2025, but they have gotten stricter. Employees must provide their landlord’s PAN and proof of rent payments. In certain cases, it is compulsory to disclose your landlord’s details, including PAN and the rent paid, when claiming HRA
Under the new income tax rules notified by the Centre —
The Income Tax Act, 2025, has done away with redundant provisions and archaic language, introducing a simpler language for common people. It also reduces the number of Sections from 819 in the Income Tax Act of 1961 to 536, while the number of chapters have been reduced from 47 to 23.
One of the most significant changes from 1 April is the implementation of the new Income Tax Act, 2025. The new Act, passed by the government, will replace the decades-old 1961 income tax Act.
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Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.