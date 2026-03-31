April 1 Financial Rule Change LIVE Updates: ITR, PAN, salary, LPG prices set for major revisions

April 1 Financial Rule Changes LIVE Updates: As the new financial year 2026-27 (FY27) begins on Wednesday, 1 April, India is set to witness the implementation of several new financial and regulatory rules. These changes are expected to directly impact the day-to-day lives of citizens across the country.
From changes in income tax return (ITR) filing norms and PAN regulations to revisions in salary structure and LPG prices, multiple policy changes will come into effect with the start of FY27, influencing household finances as well as banking and compliance practices.
Among the key changes, India's six-decade-old tax framework under the Income Tax Act, 1961 will be replaced by the newly introduced Income Tax Act, 2025, on 1 April, marking a significant overhaul of the country's direct tax system.
Meanwhile, banks will also make a host of new changes to crucial tasks such as ATM cash withdrawal limit. For example, HDFC Bank will now charge ₹23 per transaction on UPI cash withdrawals at ATMs after five free transactions.
It's important for salaried individuals to know that their take-home salary is likely to be reduced if the new labour laws come into effect from 1 April.
Under the ‘wages’ section of the four new labour codes brought in by the government, companies will now have to pay at least 50% of your salary as the basic wage component. The latest change means that your provident fund contribution will increase, effectively reducing in-hand salary of a person.
Some other changes that are expected to impact a taxpayer's lives include changes to House Rent Allowance (HRA) rules, new ticketing reforms introduced by Indian railways, and others.
Follow for April 1 2026 financial changes LIVE updates on Mint.
The Budget 2026 also extended the due date for filing ITR-3 and ITR-4 for non-audit taxpayers to 31 August from the end of the relevant tax year. The revised deadline will also apply for FY 2025-26.
However, the deadline for filing ITR-1 and ITR-2 remains the same: 31 July, following the end of the relevant tax year. The due date for the tax audit also remains unchanged at 31 October.
There are no changes in the income tax slabs from 1 April. This is because during Budget 2026, there was no announcement of a change in the income tax slabs under both old and new income tax regimes.
In the subsequent notifications of the Income Tax Act, 2025, and Income Tax Rules, 2026, there was also no mention of a change in the tax slabs.
Starting April 1, 2026, applicants seeking a PAN card will be required to submit additional supporting documents along with their application.
These include a birth certificate, voter ID, passport, driving license, matriculation certificate, an affidavit issued by a magistrate, among other government-issued documents.
Here's the full list of changes that will come in effect on 1 April, 2026:
— Additional documents required: Until March 31, 2026, PAN applications could be made using only Aadhar. From April 1, 2026, applicants will need to submit extra documents, making this the last chance to apply through the simplified Aadhaar-based process.
— PAN name to match Aadhaar: Starting April 1, 2026, name on the card will be removed. PAN name will be as per Aadhaar only. Hence, applicants must ensure that their Aadhaar details are correct.
— New PAN forms coming: New PAN application forms are expected to be introduced soon as part of the updated process, replacing the existing ones. From April 1, 2026, the current (old) PAN forms will no longer be accepted for fresh applications or updates.
Starting 1 April, 2026, salaried employees are set to see a massive overhaul in their corporate perks as the new Income Tax Act, 2025, gets implemented.
The changes in corporate benefits rules under the Income Tax Rules, 2026, were notified by the government earlier in March.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.