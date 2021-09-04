APY calculator: Monthly savings a 30-yr old investor need to get 5000 pension

Speaking on the APY scheme; SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "Atal Pension Yojana aims to provide financial support through monthly pension to investors post-retirement. Anyone between 18 to years of age can open Atal Pension Yojana account at the nearest bank branch by submitting a self attested copy of PAN card and Aadhaar card. While submission of these documents, the applicant is advised to keep the original PAN and Aadhaar card with them. While opening of APY account, APY scheme gives investor an option to choose the monthly pension ( ₹1000, ₹2000, ₹3000, ₹4,000 and ₹5000) they would want post-retirement. The monthly contribution in APY account will depend upon the monthly pension chosen by the investor and its age at the time of account opening."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}