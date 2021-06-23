Arbitrage funds: Making the best of stock market swings

“Arbitrage funds are quite tax-efficient, and if you hold them for a year, they are taxed at par with equities. If someone has a large corpus and would like to park for a year or so, they can get good tax benefits in these funds. They can do well during volatile markets taking advantage of the high spreads. Observing the high valuations, stock markets can get a bit choppy going forward. This can be another reason why investors are venturing into these funds," said Rushabh Desai, a Mumbai-based mutual fund distributor.