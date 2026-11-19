For years, liquid funds were the go-to option for investors looking to park surplus cash for a few months or build an emergency fund. This changed in 2023, when debt fund gains became taxable at the investor's income tax slab rate, regardless of the holding period.
Arbitrage funds, which qualify for equity taxation, emerged as an attractive alternative, particularly for investors in higher tax brackets. They have historically delivered slightly better returns than liquid funds and a favourable tax treatment widens the gap on a post-tax basis.