The reason why arbitrage funds are going up and up

So, let us assume Maruti Suzuki is trading at ₹1,000 in the cash market, while in the futures market (where the delivery of stock has to be done on a future date) price of the stock is trading at ₹1,050. So, the fund manager will buy the security in the cash market and sell it in the future market. This ₹50 is the profit that an investor will earn. Because buy and sell transactions are happening simultaneously, there is no volatility associated in the returns. So, arbitrage funds are able to deliver returns with lesser volatility, and the risk is lower even when compared with most categories of debt funds that we saw taking a hit in the past due to default of companies on principal or interest repayment. Arbitrage funds don’t generally give negative returns, but if it happens, it will only be temporary and the same will be recovered on the expiry of a future contract. It may happen in case the premium on the future contract turns negative before the date of expiry.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}