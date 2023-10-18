Arbitrage funds’ spreads are attractive, and investors must take advantage
Arbitrage funds in the mutual fund space are benefiting from the widening spread between the cash and stock futures segment, providing tax advantages for investors.
The prevalent discussions and debates in the mutual fund space have been about mid- and small-cap valuations, loss of tax advantage for debt funds, SIP (systematic investment plan) mobilizations, new folios and the like. Apart from these, a development happening in recent times is that in the equity market, the spread between the cash or spot segment and the stock futures segment has widened. In a volatile non-trended market, this spread tends to move up. This essentially being the cost of carrying a trade till the expiry of the futures contract, in a non-trended market, the uncertainty pushes it up.