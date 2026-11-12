Arbitrage mutual funds swing back to inflows in October 2026 with ₹3,929 crore: Top 5 schemes by 1, 3, 5-year returns

Arbitrage funds attracted 3,929 crore in net inflows in October 2026, reversing September’s outflows. We look at the top five funds by 1-year, 3-year and 5-year returns and identify which fund features across all three performance lists.

Sheetal Goel
Published12 Nov 2026, 02:56 PM IST
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Arbitrage mutual funds attract <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,929 crore in October 2026 after September outflows: Check the top 5 schemes across 1-year, 3-year and 5-year returns. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Arbitrage mutual funds attract ₹3,929 crore in October 2026 after September outflows: Check the top 5 schemes across 1-year, 3-year and 5-year returns. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

Arbitrage funds witnessed a sharp turnaround in investor flows in October 2026, attracting net inflows of around 3,929 crore compared with net outflows of 3,956 crore in September 2026. The category had also recorded inflows of around 3,789 crore in August 2026, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data.

Arbitrage funds are a type of hybrid mutual funds that seek to generate returns by exploiting price differences between the cash and futures markets. These funds typically buy a stock in the cash market and simultaneously sell its futures contract, aiming to capture the price difference as the two prices converge.

They have to maintain at least 65% exposure to equity and equity-related instruments, with the remaining allocation generally going towards debt and money market instruments. According to AMFI data, there are 40 arbitrage funds in the market. Here is a look at the top five funds based on their 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year returns.

Which arbitrage funds lead in 1-year returns?

Fund name1-year return (%)
Quant Arbitrage7.85
WhiteOak Capital Arbitrage7.35
Franklin India Arbitrage7.29
Motilal Oswal Arbitrage7.24
Invesco India Arbitrage7.07

*Source: Value Research, Direct plans, Returns as on 11 November 2026

Quant Arbitrage Fund leads the category with a 1-year return of 7.85%, followed by WhiteOak Capital Arbitrage Fund at 7.35%.

Franklin India Arbitrage Fund ranks third with a return of 7.29%, while Motilal Oswal Arbitrage Fund and Invesco India Arbitrage Fund follow with 7.24% and 7.07%, respectively.

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Which arbitrage funds lead in 3-year returns?

Fund name3-year return (%)
Invesco India Arbitrage 7.48
Kotak Arbitrage 7.46
Tata Arbitrage 7.45
ABSL Arbitrage 7.42
Edelweiss Arbitrage 7.39

*Source: Value Research, Direct plans, CAGR as on 11 November 2026

Invesco India Arbitrage Direct leads the 3-year performance list with a return of 7.48%, narrowly ahead of Kotak Arbitrage Direct at 7.46%.

Tata Arbitrage Direct follows in third place with 7.45%, while ABSL Arbitrage Direct and Edelweiss Arbitrage Direct complete the top five with returns of 7.42% and 7.39%, respectively.

Which arbitrage funds lead in 5-year returns?

Fund name5-year return (%)
Invesco India Arbitrage7.19
Kotak Arbitrage7.02
Edelweiss Arbitrage6.96
Tata Arbitrage6.94
Axis Arbitrage6.90

*Source: Value Research, Direct plans, CAGR as on 11 November 2026

Invesco India Arbitrage also tops the 5-year performance list, delivering a return of 7.19%.

Kotak Arbitrage follows with 7.02%, while Edelweiss Arbitrage ranks third at 6.96%. Tata Arbitrage and Axis Arbitrage follow with returns of 6.94% and 6.90%, respectively.

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Which fund is present across all three periods?

Invesco India Arbitrage is the only fund to feature among the top five across all three time periods. It ranks fifth in the 1-year list, first in the 3-year list and first in the 5-year list.

Its presence across all three periods indicates consistent relative performance among the funds considered, although past returns do not guarantee future performance.

Aditya Agarwal, Co-founder, Wealthy.in, said arbitrage funds moved from 3,956 crore of net outflows in September to 3,929 crore of inflows in October. Their October inflows also exceeded the 3,514 crore received by the entire hybrid fund category.

“Arbitrage funds are often used to manage short-term cash requirements, so these flows should not necessarily be seen as a change in investors' appetite for equity risk. Unlike multi-asset or balanced advantage funds, arbitrage funds serve a different purpose in a portfolio. Investors should be clear about that distinction before choosing between them,” he added.

Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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