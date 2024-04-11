Money
Are alternative investments worth the risks involved?
Yash Roongta 7 min read 11 Apr 2024, 04:33 PM IST
Summary
- One key concept that retail investors still need to be sensitized on is that higher returns also come with high risks.
What’s the fun in earning a boring 6% annual interest from fixed deposits (FDs) when you can pocket a handsome 11-14% monthly returns? High risk-adjusted return opportunities like invoice discounting (ID), asset leasing, and agri-investing promise such returns. These options are widely available in the space for high net worth individuals. But it was during the pandemic—post the surge of retail investors entering the market for the first time—that some platforms set out to bring these alternative investment options to the masses with the help of technology and distribution.
