Are alternative investments worth the risks involved?

Tap Invest—Melorra

Tap Invest, previously known as Leafround, offers direct leasing opportunities along with ID and unlisted corporate bonds. Melorra, a premium jewellery brand, came to Tap Invest in 2021 to get on lease some Macbooks that were to be used by their staff. Investors purchased those Macbooks upfront via Tap Invest and entered into a leasing agreement with Melorra. The deals were about to mature in April 2024 and June 2024. However, Melorra recently stopped paying monthly lease rentals and sent all the 55 leased laptops to Tap Invest’s office without the 15 days upfront notice mentioned in the agreement. Tap Invest had to liquidate those assets in the secondary market and yet was not able to fetch enough money to protect the investors agreed return. The investors only had two choices–either to file a case against Melorra (assisted by Tap Invest) or just take whatever was salvaged.