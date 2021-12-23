Are BAFs the solution to asset allocation worries?

The common behavioural pattern seen among investors is to invest when market rallies even at higher valuations and pause when market corrects. This tends to hurt an investor in the long run and leads to suboptimal returns made on the investment. In order to address this investment flaw, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund launched BAF more than a decade ago; a fund which invests in a counter-cyclical manner. Our objective was to get investors invested in a product, which will deliver a good risk-adjusted experience of investing even in volatile equity markets. The original genesis of the product was to buy low and sell high while keeping aside human emotions. The product was designed in a manner to benefit from market volatility and promoted across investor profiles. Therefore, the approach has to be conservative. Equity and debt are the largest financial asset classes. Hence, for asset allocation in financial asset classes, BAF is most apt as a product for all investors.