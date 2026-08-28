Are banks closed today, 28 August? Check the full list of states where branch visits may be affected by Raksha Bandhan

Banks across several states will remain closed on Friday (28 August) as some parts of the country will celebrate Raksha Bandhan.
Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that celebrates the bond of love between brothers and sisters. On this joyous occasion, sisters visit their brothers and tie rakhis around their wrists. The sacred thread symbolises love, protection, and affection between siblings. In return, brothers express their love and affection by giving meaningful gifts to their sisters.
The festival holds deep significance, as brothers promise to protect their sisters from all hardships.
Since Raksha Bandhan is listed as a regional holiday under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, one can check the status of banking operations in their state.
Both public and private sector banks will remain closed in some states. These include: Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh.
Following Raksha Bandhan, banks will remain open for two days in the month of August, including Saturday (29 August) and 31 August (Monday).
Those delaying their tasks related to banks, including paying a visit in September, should check the list of holidays on which the banks will remain closed. In September, the banks will be closed across several states on 4 September for Janmashtami, 11 September for elections in the jurisdiction of Jaipur Municipal Corporation, 12 September for Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, 14 and 15 September for Ganesh Chaturthi, 21 September on the occasion of Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva, 22 September for Karma Puja, 23 September for the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, and 25 September for Indrajatra.
It is worth noting that on these public holidays, banks will not be closed across the country, as they are state-specific holidays and not observed across the nation. Additionally, banks will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of September, along with all Sundays.
On working days, public dealing operations at banks begin at 10:00 am and continue till 4:00 pm.
While customers are advised to check with their local bank branches for exact holiday applicability, they can still access essential banking services online, as these remain operational nationwide despite physical branch closures.
Even when bank branches are closed, customers can access online banking services across the country, allowing them to complete various financial transactions without interruption.
Separately, you can continue using your Unified Payments Interface (UPI) facilities or log into your respective bank's application to make payments and receive money. These services are available around the clock, despite the physical branch closures. Additionally, fund transfer requests can also be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and chequebook forms.
In addition to these options, customers also have the option of using their debit cards to withdraw money, ensuring continued access to cash despite physical branch closures.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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