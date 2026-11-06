Are banks open or closed on Dhanteras 2026? Check if SBI and HDFC Bank are operational on 6 November: RBI holiday list

Banks open or closed today, 6 November: As the festive season gathers pace and Indians prepare to celebrate Dhanteras on Friday, 6 November, many customers may be wondering whether banks will remain open or closed today.

Are banks open on Dhanteras? According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, banks across all states will remain operational on 6 November, as Dhanteras is not a listed bank holiday. Customers planning to visit their bank branches can generally expect regular banking operations on the occasion.

Dhanteras, or Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali celebrations. The festival is considered an auspicious occasion for purchasing gold, silver, jewellery, utensils and other valuables. With festive shopping underway, customers may also need to visit banks for cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque-related services and other financial transactions.

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What are bank timings today? Banking operations will continue as usual, with public dealing hours generally running from 10 am to 4 pm, depending on the branch. Online banking, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions and mobile banking services will also remain available.

Will banks be open on 7 November? Banks will also remain open on Saturday, 7 November, as it is the first Saturday of the month. Customers can expect regular access to in-branch banking facilities, subject to individual branch timings.

Banking services customers can avail As Dhanteras is not a listed holiday in the RBI's calendar, customers can access regular banking services at their branches.

Customers of SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank and other public and private sector lenders can also carry out routine transactions through internet banking and mobile banking apps.

Branch-specific services, including cheque deposits and processing, over-the-counter cash deposits, demand draft issuance, locker access and document verification, will also be available during regular banking hours.

What services can customers avail during bank holidays? Customers can send and receive money through UPI and mobile banking apps even when bank branches are closed for holidays. These digital services operate round the clock, although they may occasionally be unavailable due to scheduled maintenance, which banks generally notify customers about in advance.

RBI's holiday calendar for November In November 2026, banks will remain closed on different dates across various states and regions due to festivals and local holidays.

Banks were closed in Shillong on 2 November for the Nongkrem Dance festival. On 5 November, Andhra Pradesh's NTR district declared a local bank holiday for the second ordinary elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs.

On 9 November, banks will remain closed in several states, excluding Mumbai and New Delhi, for Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Govardhan Pooja and Vishwakarma Day.

Similarly, banks in some regions will be closed on 10 November for Diwali (Bali Pratipada), Govardhan Puja, Laxmi Puja and Vikram Samvat New Year.

On 11 November, banks in certain states will be closed for Laxmi Puja, Ningol Chakkouba, Bhratridwitiya, Bhaidooj and Chitragupt Jayanti.

Other regional bank holidays include the Wangala Festival on 13 November, Chhath Puja or Surya Shashthi Dala Chhath (Prath Arghya) on 16 November, Igas-Bagwal on 20 November and Seng Kut Snem on 23 November.

Banks will also observe holidays on 24 November for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima and Rahas Purnima, followed by Kanakadasa Jayanthi on 27 November.