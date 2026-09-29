Are banks open today, 29 September? Here's all you need to know after 3-day nationwide strike deferred

Bank customers who were previously dreading a possible delay in their salary due to the proposed three-day strike from Monday to Wednesday can breathe a sigh of relief after the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) deferred the proposed strike following talks with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) on 27 September.
After the strike was called off for the time being, bank branches across India were open on Monday and will continue operations today, 29 September. With the proposed strike being deferred, the move has also removed the immediate disruption that customers could have faced.
For customers, the relief is that bank branches will remain operational on 29 September, with no strike-related closures planned. Customers can access branch services during regular working hours, while mobile banking, internet banking, and UPI services will also remain available, subject to individual banks' systems.
Banking operations will continue as usual, with public dealing hours from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Meanwhile, online banking services, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and banks' mobile application services will function as usual.
The now-deferred strike called by the UFBU was expected to begin on Monday. The strike was announced by the UFBU and several other unions and associations representing public sector bank employees, who are seeking a five-day banking week and the withdrawal of the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.
The three-day nationwide strike from 28 to 30 September was called off late on 27 September following an agreement between the IBA and the UFBU. The All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) said in a social media post that the decision followed a meeting between the IBA and UFBU, the umbrella body representing seven bank unions.
Under the understanding reached, a high-level committee will be constituted immediately, comprising representatives from both sides. The committee would examine the proposed demand for declaring a five-day banking week. In a statement to PTI, UFBU said, "A high-level committee of the IBA and UFBU will be formed immediately to deliberate on the issue of declaring the remaining Saturdays as holidays. This committee will explore all possible alternatives, discuss with all the stakeholders, and work out a solution acceptable to all the stakeholders, more importantly, the customers."
After the strike was called off, banks will remain open for five days this week, since 2 October is a gazetted holiday for Gandhi Jayanti.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.