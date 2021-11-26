Are bond platforms a good option for retail investors?

Despite these instances, players in the bond market feel that the appetite is ripe for direct retail investment in bonds.Three large bond platforms from the private sector launched in recent years are Altifi by Northern Arc, Bondskart by JM Financial and Wint Wealth whose platform goes by the same name. Most of these players are essentially brokers. Credavenue, a fourth platform which also facilitates bond trading is more focused on corporates, banks and high net worth individuals. They sell bonds that they own (called prop or proprietary book holding) to retail investors. In some cases, they may not have the bond in question, and hence they procure it from the market. Each platform is different. For instance, Wint Wealth focuses on relatively high risk bonds from NBFCs. ‘Covered bonds’ are an innovative structure that sought to reduce investor risk and hence enhance rating commonly offered by Wint Wealth. Recent RBI rules seem to have put an end to the market for covered bonds and Wint Wealth has pivoted to ‘Senior Unsecured Bonds’.

