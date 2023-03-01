Are constant maturity funds better than target maturity funds?
A constant maturity fund’s returns can change from the portfolio yield-to-maturity at the time you invested; not just because of the rate cycle impact but also because funds can actively book profits when bond prices rise to bulk up returns. You can hold these funds for any number of years.
I am looking to invest in a debt fund as part of my asset allocation for the long term. Should I opt for a constant maturity fund or target maturity fund? Are they the same? If I invest today and hold for 10 years, will the return in both funds be similar to today’s yield? Are these funds substitutable in my portfolio?
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×