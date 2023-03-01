Are constant maturity funds better than target maturity funds?

A 10-year constant maturity fund aims to maintain an average portfolio maturity at 10 years at all times. It can do this by mixing gilts (government bonds) of different maturities such that the portfolio’s maturity is around 10 years or holding gilts of a 10-year maturity. It doesn’t matter when you invest in the fund – the maturity will always be around that level. In such funds, you take on interest rate risk. That is, changes in the interest rate cycle will impact bond prices and therefore the fund’s returns. A rising rate cycle pulls down returns as bond prices fall, and vice versa.