Credit cards are an integral part of the financial lives of most Indians today, bringing convenience and several advantages, including reward points. Reward points are highlighted as one of the key advantages but the question that has to be taken seriously is: Are they worth it?
It is important for card users to understand their card usage needs, rewards, credit utilisation ratio and overall expectations. So that they are able to actually realise how impactful and worthy the credit card reward points are?
It should be noted, according to a detailed report by Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates limited that, in January 2025, card spending declined 2% month-on-month (MoM) to ₹1.8 trillion while increasing 14% year-on-year (YoY). Transaction volume declined 1% MoM to 430 million, the report went on, and continued to decelerate due to increased wrongdoings.
Apart from that the report further detailed that, average spend per card fell 1% MoM to ₹16,911. Outstanding cards fell to 109 million with 1.2 million cards withdrawn. HDFC, SBI, and ICICI maintained their market supremacy, while Kotak Mahindra Bank rejoined the marketplace after being debarred for 10 months. Therefore, eventually it is always prudent for card holders to keep a check of their credit profiles and credit scores.
Further, in such a rapidly evolving environment it is critical for credit card holders to distinctly comprehend their own credit card facilities, reward points and related conditions.
Reward points of credit cards are rewards given by banks to induce spending on their credit cards. For each purchase, the cardholders are awarded a fixed number of points redeemable for any reward like: merchandise, holiday travel, cashback, or gift certificates. The redemption value of such points can range very extensively depending on the issuing bank of the credit card and the redemption method.
While reward points can seem appealing, it's important to evaluate their actual worth. A few things to consider are:
If you choose to sign up for credit card rewards, these tips maximize their value:
Therefore, credit card reward schemes can be rewarding but can also make you spend more and end up in debt. You must use credit cards wisely and settle your balances on time to escape high interest charges and damage your credit score. Relaxed and casual use can result in debt traps that can create a giant financial burden. Spend only what you can refund.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
