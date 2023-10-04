Why the HDFC-Swiggy card is about loyalty, not rewards
Co-branded credit cards, such as the one offered by HDFC and Swiggy, are popular among customers for their rewards and benefits. However, there are several issues, including unclear terms and conditions, low cashback rewards, and difficulties in customer service. Despite the problems, the HDFC-Swiggy card remains attractive for frequent Swiggy users.
Are customers spoilt for choice? Yes, and the number of co-branded credit cards in the market is a good indicator of this. These cards are typically issued by a bank in association with a retailer, airline, or a hotel. So, Amazon has a tie-up with ICICI, Flipkart with Axis Bank, Swiggy with HDFC, Myntra with Kotak Mahindra Bank and Yatra and IRCTC with SBI, and so on.