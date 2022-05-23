I am a non-resident Indian (NRI) living in the US and have a non-resident external (NRE) account with an Indian bank. What are the tax implications for starting a fixed deposit (FD)? Also, what happens if I return to India and become a resident again?

— Name withheld on request

For NRIs, interest on deposits made in NRE account are not taxable in India. However, when you decide to return to India, you must convert all your NRE accounts and FCNR deposit accounts to resident accounts. Once you declare your intent to stay in India and convert these accounts to resident accounts, the interest earned from NRE deposits shall be taxable in India.

Is it mandatory for NRIs to declare house property abroad in their income tax returns (ITRs)?

— Dilip Saksena

It is not mandatory for NRIs to disclose details of assets held by them in the ITR filed by them in India. Resident taxpayers with total income in excess of ₹50 lakh are required to report their assets and liabilities in a schedule included in the ITR.

My PPF account is maturing. Can I transfer the proceeds for purchasing a property in the UK?

— Name withheld on request

The government had notified that a resident who subsequently becomes a non-resident during the maturity period of a PPF account may continue subscribing to it till its maturity. This is only allowed on a non-repatriation basis.

The government amended this notification and said that once the resident became non-resident in India, the PPF account would be deemed closed and no fresh deposits could be made. This notification, though, was kept on hold.

Therefore, as per the current scenario, a non-resident who continues to deposit in a PPF account until maturity can only do so on a non-repatriable basis.

Archit Gupta is founder and chief executive officer, Clear.in.