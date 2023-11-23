Are diabetics eligible for critical illness insurance coverage?
Insurers attach high probability of occurrence of one of the critical illnesses with diabetic patients.
I am 34 years old and was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes two years ago. I have been on medication since, albeit just one tablet a day, and have never been prescribed insulin so far. I have an insurance policy with ₹1.25 crore coverage, along with the accident coverage rider, but the insurer had rejected a critical illness rider. I also have a ₹5 lakh worth comprehensive health insurance policy that covers diabetes. Besides, I have a super top-up policy for ₹95 lakh with diabetes cover. Effectively, my mediclaim coverage is ₹1 crore. What should I do to buy a critical illness policy for health insurance?
—Name withheld on request
